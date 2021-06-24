BBC receives 6,417 complaints for broadcasting Christian Eriksen collapse
- Published
The BBC received 6,417 complaints about the broadcast of Christian Eriksen's collapse, newly published figures show.
The footballer was seen falling to the ground during the live broadcast of the Denmark v Finland Euro 2020 match on BBC One earlier this month.
It was later confirmed the midfielder had suffered cardiac arrest. He has since been discharged from hospital.
The BBC said the stadium coverage was controlled by Uefa but apologised for any upset caused to viewers.
Shielding from cameras
"Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery," the corporation said in a statement at the time.
"We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast. In stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible."
The Denmark player dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen just before half-time, to the distress of the players on the pitch. Medics were seen trying to stabilise the former Tottenham player, while his teammates stood in a circle around them to shield them from the cameras.
Eriksen's wife was also seen on the pitch, visibly upset.
Presenter Gary Lineker described the incident as "the most difficult, distressing and emotional broadcast I've ever been involved with".
He later tweeted: "I understand some of you would have been upset with some of the images shown (we were too). Obviously these were the host pictures and out of our control. They should have stayed on a wide of the stadium. Apologies."
Uefa (the Union of European Football Associations) said at the time: "In relation to the TV pictures, we would like to inform that all TV stations have had the opportunity to cut back to their studios - there were many who did. It is their editorial choice to stay on live images or not."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was among those suggesting the BBC should have cut away from the stadium coverage sooner.
Commentator and former footballer Ian Wright, former heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno, and former Premier League player Jermaine Beckford also criticised the BBC's handing of the situation.
