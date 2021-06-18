Andrew Lloyd Webber rejects PM's offer for Cinderella to be Covid pilot
Andrew Lloyd Webber has rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offer to add his new musical Cinderella to a pilot scheme for full-capacity live events.
The PM said earlier this week he was in talks with the theatre impresario about including the show in the scheme.
But Lord Lloyd-Webber said on Friday the theatre industry had been treated as "an afterthought and undervalued".
Last week, he said he was determined to open his show to a full house on 25 June, even if he risked being arrested.
On Monday, the government confirmed that it would not lift all Covid restrictions until at least 19 July.
However, after rejecting the option to be one of the official pilot events, Lord Lloyd-Webber rowed back on his threat to go to jail and confirmed the show would go ahead with a 50% capacity, the current legal limit.
He said he turned down the pilot because the offer was not open to other performances.
"I have made it crystal clear that I would only be able to participate if others were involved and the rest of the industry - theatre and music - were treated equally," he said in a statement. "This has not been confirmed to me."
A statement from Andrew Lloyd Webber. pic.twitter.com/UaWVm1C2wj— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 18, 2021
He continued: "It has become clear that, while sporting events like Wimbledon had obviously been working with the government for some time on this pilot, and were even able to start selling tickets yesterday, the theatre industry and its audiences is, once again, an afterthought and undervalued."
The composer and theatre operator said the production is staging the major new musical at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End.
Last year, Lord Lloyd Webber commented that the arts were at the "point of no return" following damage from the coronavirus pandemic, telling MPs it would be economically "impossible" to run theatres with social distancing.
The BBC has asked the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for a comment.
Reacting to his latest comments, Greg Parmley, CEO of live music trade association Live said: "The live music industry has spent months participating and paying for pilot events so we could reopen at full capacity safety.
"These events were a huge success and show, alongside every other international pilot, that with the right mitigations full capacity live events are safe.
"Despite this the government has refused to publish this data, forced us to remain closed and then tried to hand-pick a number of high profile events to go ahead whilst the rest of our industries are devastated."
