Love Island: ITV announces new contestant welfare measures
- Published
Contestants on Love Island are to be taught how to handle the "potential negativity" of social media as part of the ITV2 show's duty of care protocols.
The training forms part of a revised set of welfare measures published ahead of the show's upcoming seventh series.
Participants will get "comprehensive" psychological support - an upgrade on the "enhanced" support offered earlier.
ITV said its measures were regularly reviewed and "evolve in line with the increasing popularity of the show".
It said "the level of social media and media attention around the islanders" was also a factor in how its protocols developed.
The impact of fame on the mental health of contestants and the aftercare offered to them have come under increased scrutiny in recent years.
The suicides of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis in 2018 and 2019 respectively prompted questions about how and how well participants are helped.
As before, 2021's islanders will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home from their time in the show's villa.
Advice on financial matters and adjusting to life back home will also be provided, along with 14 months of "proactive contact".
Prior to filming, contestants will be given "detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series".
A registered mental health professional will be engaged throughout the series, while an independent doctor and psychological consultant will provide "thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments".
According to ITV, potential Islanders are required "to fully disclose any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production's ability to provide a suitable environment for them".
"Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them," the broadcaster said.
Fund-raising trek
ITV confirmed in March that Love Island would return to screens this summer, nearly 18 months since it was last on air.
That series was hosted by Laura Whitmore, who was presenting the show when her predecessor Caroline Flack took her own life in February 2020.
Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned the winners of that winter series, which was filmed in Cape Town.
Previous summer series have been filmed in Mallorca, but Jersey has reportedly been lined up as a potential back-up this year.
Last weekend Olly Murs and other friends of Flack's took part in a trek across the Lake District to raise funds in the late presenter's memory.
"I'm exhausted but I'm doing this for Caz," said Murs, who worked alongside Flack on ITV's The X Factor.
