Great British Photography Challenge: BBC Four show crowns joint winners
- Published
Two of the contestants on Great British Photography Challenge have been named joint winners of the BBC Four show.
Jackson Moyles from Dunfermline and Tyrone Williams from Northampton beat four other snappers to share the honours on the show's inaugural series.
"There was no way we could split them," said celebrity photographer Rankin, one of the show's judges.
All six hopefuls were given the whole four weeks of the show to develop a signature style and build a portfolio.
Assignments ranged from smartphone camera briefs to themed challenges led by celebrity guests and creative experts.
Jackson Moyles' photos for the show included a landscape shot captured in his native Scotland, a fashion shot of a model carrying a red coat taken at Rankin's own studio and an arty image of Glaswegian band The Ninth Wave reflected in a cracked mirror.
Rankin said the self-taught 21-year-old's work had developed "as he found himself over the competition".
Moyles, who is currently a student and also works part-time in a care home, admitted it came "as a bit of a surprise" to be named joint winner considering the "ups and downs" he had faced over the course of the series.
"The biggest thing I took away was the importance of communicating," he reflected. "When I communicated poorly, my final work suffered. Once I understood this element was vital, I produced some of my best work."
Tyrone Williams' photos for the show included a large-format black-and-white landscape image taken in Glencoe and a shot of a man in white trainers walking through a puddle in Soho.
His own image of The Ninth Wave captured the band in an eerie green light, while he snapped a young woman in a hoodie for his fashion assignment.
"Tyrone is an art photographer, with a really clear voice," said Rankin of the 28-year-old graphic designer. "His work grabbed my attention from the very beginning."
Williams said it was "such a great feeling and an amazing validation" to be named winner but insisted that all of the contestants deserved that title equally.
When the show was announced in March, Rankin said it was "an incredible opportunity to nurture the next generation of photographers".
All episodes of Great British Photography Challenge are now available on BBC iPlayer alongside an online exhibition of the winners' work.
