Great British Photography Challenge: BBC Four show crowns joint winners

image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios
image captionJackson Moyles and Tyrone Williams beat four other contestants to be named joint winners

Two of the contestants on Great British Photography Challenge have been named joint winners of the BBC Four show.

Jackson Moyles from Dunfermline and Tyrone Williams from Northampton beat four other snappers to share the honours on the show's inaugural series.

"There was no way we could split them," said celebrity photographer Rankin, one of the show's judges.

All six hopefuls were given the whole four weeks of the show to develop a signature style and build a portfolio.

Assignments ranged from smartphone camera briefs to themed challenges led by celebrity guests and creative experts.

image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios/Jackson Moyles
image captionJackson Moyles photographed Scottish landscapes as part of the wildcard assignment
image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios/Jackson Moyles
image captionMoyles also photographed a model in Rankin's Studio, as part of the fashion assignment
image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios/Jackson Moyles
image captionThe music assignment saw Moyles capture the Glasgow band Ninth Wave, reflected in a cracked mirror

Jackson Moyles' photos for the show included a landscape shot captured in his native Scotland, a fashion shot of a model carrying a red coat taken at Rankin's own studio and an arty image of Glaswegian band The Ninth Wave reflected in a cracked mirror.

Rankin said the self-taught 21-year-old's work had developed "as he found himself over the competition".

Moyles, who is currently a student and also works part-time in a care home, admitted it came "as a bit of a surprise" to be named joint winner considering the "ups and downs" he had faced over the course of the series.

"The biggest thing I took away was the importance of communicating," he reflected. "When I communicated poorly, my final work suffered. Once I understood this element was vital, I produced some of my best work."

image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios/Tyrone Williams
image captionTyrone Williams captured this black and white image of Glencoe as part of the landscape assignment
image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios/Tyrone Williams
image captionA man in white trainers walking through a puddle in Soho was also photographed by Williams for the brands assignment
image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios/Tyrone Williams
image captionWilliams' own image of The Ninth Wave captured the band in an eerie green light, while he pictured a young woman wearing a hoodie for the fashion assignment

Tyrone Williams' photos for the show included a large-format black-and-white landscape image taken in Glencoe and a shot of a man in white trainers walking through a puddle in Soho.

His own image of The Ninth Wave captured the band in an eerie green light, while he snapped a young woman in a hoodie for his fashion assignment.

"Tyrone is an art photographer, with a really clear voice," said Rankin of the 28-year-old graphic designer. "His work grabbed my attention from the very beginning."

Williams said it was "such a great feeling and an amazing validation" to be named winner but insisted that all of the contestants deserved that title equally.

image copyrightBBC/Storyboard Studios
image captionRankin is a world-famous portrait and fashion photographer

When the show was announced in March, Rankin said it was "an incredible opportunity to nurture the next generation of photographers".

All episodes of Great British Photography Challenge are now available on BBC iPlayer alongside an online exhibition of the winners' work.

