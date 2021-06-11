Shaun Keaveny to leave BBC 6 Music after 14 years
BBC 6 Music presenter Shaun Keaveny is to leave the station in September after 14 years.
The DJ, host of the afternoon show since January 2019, said: "Things change, places change, people change, and it's time for a change."
He thanked listeners for being "unceasingly funny, always kind" and being there through "births... bad curries, deceased pets, the lot".
A new afternoon schedule will be announced in due course.
Keaveny joined 6 Music in 2007, originally hosting a late evening programme before taking over the breakfast show that April. He stayed in that slot for 11 years before moving to the early afternoons.
Samantha Moy, head of 6 Music, said: "From night time to breakfast time to lunchtime, Shaun has created a world on 6 Music that is distinctly his own and which has been a joy to share. His listeners, fellow presenters and all of us at 6 Music will miss him.
"When he leaves us in September, it will be with a huge amount of love and the warmest of wishes for his next wonderful adventure. Thank you Shaun."
Reacting to the announcement, a post on the 6 Music Twitter account read: "Thank you for everything... your listeners, fellow presenters and all of us at 6 Music will miss you greatly."
Keaveny helped 6 Music break its own record as the UK's biggest digital-only radio station last year - reaching a record 2.56 million listeners, according to Rajar figures.
