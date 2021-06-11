Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend gives UK band their first number one album
Wolf Alice have landed their first UK number one album, knocking US pop star Olivia Rodrigo's Sour off the top spot.
The London indie band's third LP, Blue Weekend, went straight in at the summit on Friday - with 41% of album sales coming from vinyl purchases.
Their first two albums, including the 2018 Mercury Prize-winning Visions of a Life, both peaked at number two.
"Roses are red, violets are blue, we always thought we'd be Number 2 - but we're not! YES!" the band said.
"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has been listening to Blue Weekend this week and thank you to everyone who helped make this record come to life," they added in a joint statement.
"We feel so lucky and we are so happy. We will be in the pub 'till the England game. Lots of love."
On its release last week, reviewers largely agreed that the quartet's third album was their finest work to date.
The Guardian's Alexis Petridis wrote: "On their third and best album, the London four-piece embrace a more polished, widescreen sound that serves their sharp writing on late-20s anxieties."
Will Hodgkinson wrote in The Times that this could be the moment the band move from being indie heroes to modern greats.
"The album showcases the increasing sophistication of [frontwoman Ellie] Rowsell's writing and the complexity of the band's sound," he said.
The NME described Blue Weekend as "a stone-cold masterpiece full of confidence and magic".
"Blue Weekend is the group's most cohesive listen, and keeps intact the restless spirit that makes their work so unpredictable and exciting," opined Rhian Daly.
Speaking to BBC Newsbeat last week, guitarist Joff Oddie joked: "I'm not sure this album has an underlying theme, other than Wolf Alice's quest for world dominance."
