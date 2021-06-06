Bafta TV Awards 2021 red carpet in pictures
- Published
Some of the biggest stars of British TV got together in person on Sunday for the Bafta Television Awards, the most prestigious ceremony in the industry's calendar.
Billie Piper was wrapped up for the red carpet. She was nominated for best actress and best drama series for I Hate Suzie.
Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey sported a sequin-encrusted face mask with shades.
Bailey's professional dance partner Oti Mabuse turned on the style on the red carpet with a flowing white gown.
Michaela Coel picked up the awards for best leading actress and mini-series for I May Destroy You. She was joined on the red carpet by Kwenua Osborn.
Letitia Wright went up against Coel for best actress, for playing Altheia Jones-LeCointe in Sir Steve McQueen's Mangrove, part of his landmark Small Axe series.
Helena Bonham-Carter was up for best supporting actress for playing Princess Margaret in The Crown.
Meanwhile, Golda Rosheuvel starred as another royal on TV this year - Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton.
Read more from the Bafta TV Awards
This Country's Daisy May Cooper, flanked by her uncle Trevor (left) and dad Paul, said she had been planning to wear a dress made of old newspapers after wearing a bin bag outfit two years ago. But she said hotel cleaners threw it away, thinking it was rubbish.
Paul Mescal won best actor for his star-making role in Normal People.
Jodie Comer was at the ceremony a day before starting filming the fourth and final series of Killing Eve. "Don't worry, I've pre-ordered my taxi, I'm not going to be hungover," she promised on the red carpet.
Adrian Dunbar, who featured in one of the most-watched programmes of the past year, Line of Duty, was among the award presenters.
The Handmaid's Tale and Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton also handed out a trophy.
Ncuti Gatwa was nominated for best male performance in a comedy programme for Sex Education.
Claudia Winkleman and her dress showed off their fringes. She co-hosts Strictly Come Dancing, which was nominated for best entertainment programme.
- HAVE YOU SEEN THE UNMISSABLE I MAY DESTROY YOU?: Watch it and all the other BBC BAFTA winners on BBC iPlayer
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.