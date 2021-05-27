Aria Awards: BBC Radio 1's Greg James and Scott Mills among winners
BBC Radio 1's Greg James has won best music breakfast show at the UK's radio industry's most prestigious awards.
TalkSport won the best speech breakfast award show at the Aria Awards, while Magic was named best national station.
There were 16 BBC winners, who also included Radio 1's Scott Mills for best music entertainment show.
Yungblud and George the Poet won for their podcasts, while BBC DJs Jamz Supernova and Poppy Begum were among the other winners.
Accepting his award, James dedicated it to all the breakfast show teams who had got up early over the past year.
"Sometimes you wake up when your alarm goes off and you stare at the ceiling and think, how am I going to be jolly today?" he said. "It's weighed heavy on everybody."
He added that "it's not like emergency service jobs, but it's very difficult to be fun" when the world is in a mess.
He also thanked his listeners "for their funny stories, for making it good for me when I get in at seven and think, 'How am I going to do this?', and suddenly they make me laugh and I know it's all going to be OK".
The BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the past year had "really highlighted the unique and important role that radio plays in people's lives".
She added: "The creativity, commitment and passion that the teams, presenters and independent production companies we work with across BBC Radio have shown to keep our programmes on air and new ideas flowing has been remarkable."
The award for moment of the year, voted for by Radio Times readers, went to Kiss hosts Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely for their emotional reaction to their dance group Diversity's controversial Black Lives Matter routine on Britain's Got Talent last September.
The pair also hosted the scaled-back ceremony, organised by the Radio Academy, in London on Wednesday.
The full list of gold award winners:
- Best new presenter - Poppy Begum, BBC Asian Network
- Best new show - The Yungblud Podcast, BBC Radio 1 on BBC Sounds
- Best news coverage - 100 Days of Lockdown, BBC Newsbeat
- Best speech breakfast show - TalkSport Breakfast
- Best speech presenter - George the Poet, Have You Heard George's Podcast? for BBC Sounds
- Best sports show - Coming In From the Cold, Unedited for TalkSport
- The 2020 special award for supporting audiences during coronavirus - Life on Lockdown, White Stiletto Productions for BBC Radio 4
- The comedy award - The Skewer, Unusual Productions for BBC Radio 4
- Best music breakfast show - Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James, BBC Radio 1
- Best music entertainment show - Scott Mills, BBC Audio for Radio 1
- Best specialist music show - Jamz Supernova, Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 1Xtra
- Best factual single programme - Sabrina's Boy, George the Poet, BBC Sounds
- Best factual series - The Punch, Just Radio Ltd for BBC Radio 4
- Best independent podcast - The Bellingcat Podcast, Novel
- Best fictional storytelling - Eight Point Nine Nine, BBC Radio 4
- The creative innovation award - Absolute Radio 40s
- The impact award - The Black Power Playlist, BBC Audio for BBC Radio 1Xtra
- Best local radio show - The Andrew Peach Show, BBC Radio Berkshire
- Local station of the year - BBC Radio Sheffield
- National station or network of the year - Magic
- Moment of the year - Jordan and Perri on the reaction to Diversity's BLM routine
- Best station sound - BBC Radio 1
- Best commercial partnership - Magic Euro Song with Netflix
- Best marketing campaign - Alan Partridge: From the Oasthouse, Audible
- The grassroots award - Vent, Vice & Brent 2020
