West End actors record song for India Covid relief efforts
By Neil Smith
Entertainment reporter
- Published
More than 30 West End performers have come together to record a song in aid of Covid relief efforts in India.
The participants, who are all of South Asian and Middle Eastern heritage, joined forces earlier this month to record It Means Beautiful from the hit show Everybody's Talking About Jamie.
The Same Voices Unite project aims to raise awareness about the devastation caused by India's second Covid-19 wave.
Project director Irvine Iqbal said the situation was now "at breaking point".
With more than 300,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus, India is now the epicentre of the global pandemic.
The performers include Liam Tamne, Sejal Keshwala, Tony Jayawardena and Tim Mahendran, and are drawn from such West End shows as Bend It Like Beckham, & Juliet, The Prince of Egypt and Everybody's Talking About Jamie itself.
The video for the song features sign language, live music and interpretative dance that uses face masks as props.
Iqbal, an actor himself who will be seen this summer in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's staging of Romeo and Juliet, said he had been motivated in part by a sense of powerlessness.
"I felt kind of helpless really, so I thought, let's do something to raise awareness," he told BBC News. "What better reason or excuse to do a song?"
It Feels Beautiful, which is sung in Everybody's Talking About Jamie by the title character's friend Pritti, was given "an Indian flavour" for the recording.
"It was good timing in a way with theatre about to open," Iqbal continued. "It's quite difficult usually to get people together, especially when they're rehearsing, so I thought now was the time, before theatreland reopens."
Iqbal said it was important to consider the global impact of coronavirus at a time when much of the UK is coming out of lockdown.
"We tend to forget what's going on outside of our comfortable bubble, and I think this is the best way to show there are still issues happening outside of our comfort zone," he said.
Those who view the video online are directed to a charity appeal launched earlier this month by the Amir Khan Foundation, One Family Global and Dasra.
