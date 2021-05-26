GB News: New TV channel to launch on 13 June
The new GB News channel is to launch on Sunday 13 June at 20:00 BST, the network confirmed on Wednesday.
The new channel will be chaired by former BBC political presenter Andrew Neil and promises to "change the face of news and debate in the UK".
It was announced last week that Neil will also lead the channel's evening news coverage.
Ex-BBC host Simon McCoy, ITV veteran Alastair Stewart and ex-Sun journalist Dan Wootton are also on the line-up.
It will launch with a special show called Welcome To GB News, and will be available on Freeview channel 236 as well as other platforms including Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.
GB News will provide "a new approach to how news is done - stories that really matter to people in the United Kingdom", its Freeview listing says.
What does the GB News schedule look like?
GB News' daily schedule will kick-off with The Great British Breakfast, presented by the likes of former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher alongside Darren McCaffrey and Rosie Wright.
McCoy will host an afternoon show, before Neil leads the channel's evening line-up with a news and interview programme.
The former Daily Politics presenter was at the heart of the BBC's political coverage for the best part of three decades. His last appearance was in November, when he helped to lead the corporation's coverage of the US presidential election.
Tonight Live With Dan Wootton will be broadcast five nights a week.
Stewart will anchor a current affairs show titled Alastair Stewart And Friends, while Andrew Doyle will host Free Speech Nation - which is described as "a fearless filleting of the country's thorniest debates".
Also set to appear on the new channel are former Apprentice winner and businesswoman Michelle Dewberry, ex-Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier, and broadcaster and author Neil Oliver.
