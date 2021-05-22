BBC News

Technical issues derail Glastonbury livestream

By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionFour-time Glastonbury headliners Coldplay are among the acts on the bill for the virtual concert

Glastonbury's livestream concert has been hit by technical issues, with hundreds of fans unable to tune in.

Many ticketholders who tried to log into the virtual gig received an "invalid code" error, denying them access.

Organisers said they were "looking into the issue urgently" but problems still persisted 45 minutes after the advertised start time of 19:00 BST.

Conservative MP Steve Brine called the event a "shambles".

"Lots of people have paid you their money for this and your system is clearly unable to handle it," he wrote on Twitter.

Former headliners Skunk Anasie were also hit by the problem. "Code not working," wrote their lead singer, Skin. "Don't make me watch Eurovision."

"Invalid code were my favourite band way before they were cool," added DJ SK Shlomo.

Streaming company Driift Live, which helped Glastonbury with the technical aspects their online show, told fans to "please keep trying and you should be able to access soon."

"The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in, so you won't miss anything."

However, for many fans, that will mean an especially late night, as performances were already due to run beyond midnight.

Wolf Alice, Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Haim are all on the line-up, with ticketholders playing £20 to see the show.

The proceeds are helping secure the future of Glastonbury festival, which has been forced to cancel for two consecutive years.

"So sorry to those of you who haven't been able to get onto the stream yet," read a message on Glastonbury's official Twitter account. "We're speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us."

Here are some of the responses from fans trying to access the show.

