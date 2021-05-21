Friends reunion to air in UK and Ireland on Sky
The Friends reunion special will air in the UK and Ireland next week, it has been announced.
The show will be available on demand on Sky and streaming service Now from 08:00 BST on 27 May ahead of its broadcast on Sky One at 20:00.
The long-awaited follow-up to the popular US sitcom will feature all six of its original stars.
Friends: The Reunion will also feature such special guests as David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.
The show will be available in the US on the HBO Max steaming service.
The original programme - starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow alongside Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - aired from 1994 to 2004.
The final episode was watched by 52.5m viewers in the US, making it the most watched TV episode of the 2000s.
It has since picked up legions of younger fans, who have caught up with the sitcom on Netflix.
