Noel Clarke: Sky and Vertigo scrap Bulletproof
By Chi Chi Izundu
BBC News
- Published
Sky has confirmed that it will no longer go ahead with any more series of its police drama, Bulletproof.
The decision comes after the star and co-creator, Noel Clarke, was accused by 20 women of sexual harassment and bullying.
Clarke has denied any criminal or sexual wrongdoing.
A spokesperson for Vertigo Films, the production company behind Bulletproof also confirmed it would no longer back the drama.
It would not comment on the investigation it had launched after the accusations against Clarke were reported by The Guardian newspaper earlier this month.
Series four, which would star Clarke and Ashley Walters, had been commissioned but had yet to start filming.
The production company All3Media, which had backed Clarke's own company Unstoppable said their investigations into the allegations are still ongoing.
