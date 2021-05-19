Eurovision: Ireland and Australia eliminated in first semi-final
Ireland and Australia were among six nations to be knocked out of Eurovision in the song contest's first semi-final in Rotterdam on Tuesday.
Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia were also eliminated.
Australia's early exit marks the first time the country has failed to make it to the grand final since it began competing in 2015.
Its singer Montaigne did not travel to the Netherlands, so pre-recorded her song Technicolour remotely.
Ireland's Lesley Roy did make the journey to perform her entry Maps at Rotterdam's Ahoy Arena, which had 3,500 fans present as part of an official Covid trial event.
But her paper cut-assisted performance was not enough to see the 34-year-old singer-songwriter progress.
Her departure means Ireland - Eurovision's most successful nation with seven wins - has now failed to qualify for six of the last seven finals.
Azerbaijan, Belgium, Cyprus, Israel and Lithuania were among the 10 competing nations to be voted through.
Malta, Norway, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine will also participate in Saturday's final.
Eurovision favourites
Malta's 18-year-old singer Destiny, who won Junior Eurovision in 2015, has been tipped to win the main competition this year with her empowering song Je Me Casse - a French phrase meaning "I'm out of here".
Ukraine's Go_A are also hotly favoured with their song Shum, which features an ancient folklore technique known as "white voice". Italy, France and Iceland are among the other bookmakers' favourites.
Seventeen more nations will take part in Thursday's second semi-final, which will see seven of them eliminated.
San Marino's Senhit will open the show with her track Adrenalina, for which she will be joined by US rapper Flo Rida.
Who is representing the UK at Eurovision?
James Newman will fly the flag for the United Kingdom on Saturday with his up-tempo dance track Embers.
The 35-year-old was due to sing for Britain at last year's event before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK and host country The Netherlands are among six nations whose places in the final are automatically guaranteed.
The Dutch government has allowed a maximum of 3,500 people to watch each of the semi-finals and grand final in person.
Viewers in the UK saw Sara Cox step in for Rylan Clark-Neal on BBC Four's coverage of Tuesday's semi-final.
The former X Factor contestant had been due to co-host with DJ Scott Mills but was forced to pull out due to illness.
