Martin Bashir: BBC religion editor leaves the corporation
Martin Bashir has stepped down from his role as the BBC's religion editor, the corporation has confirmed.
Bashir, 58, has reported on religious affairs for the BBC since 2016, and previously worked for programmes including Panorama.
The corporation said he was leaving due to ongoing health issues.
His departure comes after questions were raised about how he secured an interview with Princess Diana for Panorama in 1995.
The deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, said: "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC's Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation.
"He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart. Although he underwent major surgery toward the end of last year, he is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health."
He added: "We wish him a complete and speedy recovery."
Bashir is one of the most well-known journalists in the UK, having made news headlines for his interviews with Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.
It was during her 1995 interview with Bashir that Diana, Princess of Wales, admitted to having had an affair and also spoke of Prince Charles's relationship with the then Camilla Parker-Bowles.
"There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she told Bashir on Panorama, in a programme watched by millions globally.
However, Bashir had recently come under scrutiny after it emerged mocked-up bank statements had been produced in an attempt to secure the interview with the princess.
The BBC has apologised for the use of the statements, but has insisted they played "no part in her decision to take part in the interview".
Retired Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson will lead a BBC internal inquiry into the incident, but Bashir will not face a criminal prosecution.
Bashir, aged 58, had been absent from his role in recent months after contracting Covid-19 and undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.