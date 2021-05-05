Nick Kamen: Model and singer dies aged 59
- Published
Model and singer Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59, a friend of his family has confirmed to the BBC.
The Essex-bon star was known for appearing in a Levi's 501 advert filmed in a launderette in 1985.
His music career peaked the following year with a top five hit Each Time You Break My Heart, which was written by Madonna.
His friend and fellow singer Boy George lead the tributes on Wednesday, describing Kamen as "the most beautiful and sweetest man".
