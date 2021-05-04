Britney Spears attacks 'hypocritical' documentaries in Instagram post
- Published
Britney Spears has called documentaries about her conservatorship arrangements "hypocritical" because they perpetuate media interest in her life.
"They criticise the media and then do the same thing," the singer wrote in an Instagram post published on Monday.
She added: "Why highlight the most negative and traumatising times in my life from forever ago?"
Her comments follow the airing of two films focusing on the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.
The first, Framing Britney Spears, was released by the New York Times in February and examined how the singer has been treated by the media and those around her.
A second, The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, was released by the BBC at the weekend. It was made available on iPlayer and will be shown on BBC Two on Wednesday.
Another documentary is currently in development at Netflix, while a fourth is reportedly being planned by the singer herself.
According to Monday's post, however, Spears is not happy to see her legal affairs and her often turbulent past scrutinised anew.
"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life," the singer wrote in a heavily punctuated, emoji-filled message.
"These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same thing? Damn… I don't know y'all but I'm thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life, I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative."
She added: "Isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago?"
The 39-year-old went on to inform her fans that she was "hoping to get a miniature koi pond" for her "beautiful backyard".
Her post was accompanied by footage of her dancing energetically to Boite En Argent (Silver Box) by French singer Indila.
Doubts over whether Spears writes her own posts have been raised in the past, though the latest one does conform to the star's usual style.
Her recent posts have been characterised by their erratic use of punctuation, a penchant for emojis and the use of capital letters to emphasise certain points.
'Embarrassed'
It is not the first time Spears has used her social media accounts to respond to the media's renewed interest in her private affairs.
In March, she revealed that she had been "embarrassed" by Framing Britney Spears and had "cried for two weeks" as a result.
Last week the singer's lawyer said Spears had requested to speak directly about her conservatorship in court.
Spears' father Jamie was granted control over her personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008.
The singer has previously indicated through her lawyers that she no longer wants her father to oversee her affairs.
A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who cannot make their own decisions, like those who are physically infirm or mentally unstable.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.