Noel Clarke says sorry but denies sexual misconduct
Actor Noel Clarke has said he's "deeply sorry" for some of his actions and will seek professional help, but has again "vehemently" denied sexual misconduct.
His statement comes after a number of women accused him of misconduct in The Guardian newspaper.
He said: "I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.
"Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise."
His statement added: "To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."
It follows ITV's decision not to broadcast the final episode of the police drama Viewpoint, in which he stars, on Friday.
Sky has also "halted" its work with Clarke, including on the fourth series of crime drama Bulletproof.