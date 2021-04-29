Bafta suspends Noel Clarke over harassment claims
Actor and director Noel Clarke has been suspended by Bafta after newspaper allegations of sexual harassment, weeks after he won one of its top awards.
In a statement, Bafta said it made the decision "in light of the allegations of serious misconduct" in the Guardian.
The Kidulthood and Doctor Who actor was given the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize..
Clarke has told the Guardian he "vehemently" denies "any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing".
Bafta said it was suspending his membership and the recently awarded honour "immediately and until further notice".
Clarke was presented with the award - among Bafta's highest prizes - at the ceremony on 10 April.
He wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.
The actor was first recognised by Bafta in 2009, when he won the rising star prize.