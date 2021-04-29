Jon Snow to leave Channel 4 News after 32 years
Jon Snow, one of the UK's longest-serving TV news presenters, has announced he is to leave Channel 4 News after 32 years.
The 73-year-old, who has received 10 Bafta TV Awards, has been the programme's main anchor since 1989.
He will "front longer-form projects... and represent the channel in other matters", according to a statement from the broadcaster.
Snow said it was "time to move on" after "three incredible decades".
In a statement, Snow said: "I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme.
"It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding.
"Together, we have forged a wonderful service. I feel proud to have contributed to Channel 4 News let alone to have anchored the programme for the last 32 years. I'm looking forward to new adventures and new challenges."
As well as being a fixture in the nightly programme's London studio, the job has taken him around the world to report on stories including the fall of the Berlin Wall, the release of Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama's inauguration.
His other accolades include Royal Television Society awards for journalist of the year and presenter of the year.