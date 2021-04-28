Bafta TV Awards: Steve McQueen's Small Axe leads nominations
Sir Steve McQueen's Small Axes series leads the field at this year's Bafta Television Awards, with 15 nominations.
The five-film BBC One series, which included Mangrove and Lovers Rock, tells stories about the lives of the West Indian community in London from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Netflix's regal drama The Crown is also one of the leading shows, with 10 nods.
And Michaela Coel's I May Destroy, about a woman coming to terms with a sexual assault, is listed eight times.
Nominees for the Bafta Must-See Moment Award were announced earlier, and include Diversity's controversial dance routine on Britain's Got Talent, which provoked thousands of complaints.
Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, the routine saw Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a police officer, a reference to George Floyd's murder.
Ofcom received 24,500 complaints about the segment, but said the programme had not broken broadcasting guidelines.
Also in the running for the award - the only fan-voted prize at the ceremony - are scenes from Bridgerton, Gogglebox and EastEnders.
Bafta TV Awards Must-See Moment nominees:
- Bridgerton - Lady Whistledown is revealed
- Diversity on Britain's Got Talent
- EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle
- Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference
- Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'
- The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears
Viewers have until 17:00 BST on 24 May to vote for the winner, which will be announced as part of the Bafta TV Awards ceremony on 6 June.
Comedian Richard Ayoade will to host the awards for the second year in a row.
Typically an extravagant event at London's Royal Festival Hall, festivities will be more restrained due to the safeguards in place due to Covid-19.
The event will take place in a closed studio, with nominees invited to a socially-distanced red carpet ceremony and show, similar to this year's Oscars.
Bafta's TV Craft Awards, meanwhile, which celebrate behind-the-scenes achievements, will be announced by the actress Gbemisola Ikumelo on 24 May.
Categories such as writing, sound, editing and production design will be handed out at the Craft Awards, while prizes for acting and best overall series will be announced at the Bafta TV Awards.
