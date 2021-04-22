Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown dies aged 65
Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown has died aged 65, his family has told the BBC.
The Scottish pop singer fronted the band during their most successful period in the 1970s.
They had hits with tracks like I Only Wanna Be With You, Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang and Give a Little Love.
His family announced online on Thursday that he had died suddenly at his home on Tuesday.
The Bay City Rollers became tartan-clad sensations in the UK and US in the 1970s. The band was hugely successful, selling more than 120 million records.
Edinburgh vocalist McKeown joined in 1973 and left in 1978, as the band decided to go in a more new wave direction.
But he then re-joined for a string of comeback shows in 2015.
As the only remaining member of the band, he toured under the name Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers up until last year.
