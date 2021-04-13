David Beckham joins Disney+ for grassroots football show
- Published
David Beckham will mentor young grassroots footballers in a new factual series for Disney+.
The sports star, who captained England and played for clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid, will return to the east London pitches where he played as a child.
His mission is to help a struggling side survive in their amateur league.
Disney says the team and their community will go on "an uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime".
Beckham said: "It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game.
"I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible.
"Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project."
The show will be made by production company Twenty Twenty and Studio 99, a production studio Beckham co-founded.
It's not yet known when the series will air.
Beckham's career
He made his Manchester Utd debut in 1992 and went on to win six Premier League titles and the Champions League.
He captained the England team, making 115 appearances for his country.
Born in Leytonstone in east London, the midfielder also played for Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and PSG.
Since then, he has gone on to found his own MLS team in the US, Inter Miami.
The former footballer has also been a regular on the celebrity circuit over the past 20 years or so, thanks in part to his marriage to former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria.
