The Friends reunion has been filmed in Los Angeles: Here's what we know Published 33 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The cast of Friends after winning Outstanding Comedy series at the 2002 Emmy Awards

It's almost 17 years since pop culture's six most-famous friends were together on a film set, but The One With The Reunion was finally shot last week.

The special one-off show brought together the sitcom's original cast of Matthew Perry (Chandler), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and David Schwimmer (Ross).

Set to air on the HBO Max streaming service, the reunion was originally due to be filmed last August but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A broadcast date is yet to be announced but it's expected to be over the next few months.

image copyright Getty Images image caption The Friends cast perform on set during one of the show's final episodes in 2003

Friends was the biggest sitcom of the 1990s, and has found a new generation of fans (and critics) thanks to re-runs and streaming services like Netflix.

The original cast are executive producers on the reunion, alongside show creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, with Ben Winston as director.

So, what did the gang get up to when they got back together? The exact details are a bigger secret than Phoebe's green card marriage - but here's everything that they don't know that we know they know we know about the most exclusive catch-up in town.

The famous props are still there (for you)

image copyright Alamy image caption Surely the spray from the fountain played havoc with everyone's hair spray?

Filming for the Friends special took take place on the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, California.

TMZ reports that while a live audience participated in the reunion, they were "mostly union extras, Covid screened and hired for the gig", after the pandemic prevented fans from attending.

The revived set - partially based outdoors for Covid safety protocols - includes the iconic water fountain that the cast splashed around in during the show's intro, sound-tracked by The Rembrandts' theme tune, I'll Be There For You.

It remains to be seen how many other props make an appearance, but pictures circulating on social media appear to show much-loved elements of Monica's apartment, including the sofa and the empty picture frame on her door.

Chandler's causing trouble again

Chandler Bing was known for his cheeky, dry wit - and actor Matthew Perry was fully in character on Saturday when he posted - and then deleted - a photo of himself in a makeup chair, alongside the caption: "Seconds before eating a make up brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends."

What a tease...

image copyright Matthew Perry Instagram/@Mattyperry4 image caption Matthew Perry's deleted Instagram post

The actor has been one of the most communicative sources for the reunion, and was the first to confirm details of the Covid filming delay last year.

He also introduced a range of Chandler-based merchandise during the pandemic, with proceeds going to aid the relief effort.

There's going to be cast reading... maybe

Ever since HBO confirmed the reunion episode, speculation has been rife as to what extent, if at all, the cast will reprise their roles.

Speaking on the BBC's Graham Norton Show, Schwimmer appeared to provide clarity... until he didn't.

"I'll be myself. I'll be David", Schwimmer said of the unscripted special. "We're not in character ... we're all ourselves, the real people".

However, he quickly added a cryptic caveat suggesting otherwise: "But there is one section, I don't want to give away... where we all read something."

To be fair, clarity was never Ross's strength on the show. The debate as to whether he was "on a break" with Rachel still rages on to this day.

Jennifer Aniston provided more (or less) clarity (or confusion) about the issue while speaking to Variety magazine last year.

"I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am," she said. "Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah."

Glad that's cleared up...

Audience members got perks

Although details of the recording are yet to emerge, audience posts collated on social media suggest it was a real nostalgia trip, in line with the FriendsFest events (featuring original props and replica sets) that continue to draw fans worldwide.

One post from a Matthew Perry fan account also included a picture of an apparent Central Perk goodie bag - a reference to the café the group used to inhabit during most episodes.

As for the future of the friendship beyond the special... Well, in the words of Joey: "You can't just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?"

