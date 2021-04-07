Amy Winehouse and Ariana Grande among 2021 Record Store Day exclusives

A hidden gem in Prince's discography, The Truth is an acoustic album that was given away with copies of Crystal Ball - a collection of outtakes and archive tracks - in 1998. Intimate and confessional, it's one of his most personal albums - not least on the song Comeback, where Prince remembers his son Amir, who died shortly after being born. It's being released on vinyl for the first time, with new artwork by the star's long-time collaborator Steve Parke.