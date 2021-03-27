Sound of Metal: Will Gompertz reviews Oscar-nominated film starring Riz Ahmed ★★★★☆

It does have shortcomings, although at a gently paced two hours, duration isn't one of them. The plot lacks subtlety and depth. Ruben is taken to the edge but never forced to look over the precipice - instead he is allowed to exist in a comfort zone without the opportunity to fully reveal his character. And the binary position he is put in - either accept and embrace your hearing loss, or try to fix it and push off - is a little simplistic.