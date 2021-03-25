Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal libel verdict
- Published
Johnny Depp has been refused permission to appeal against a High Court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Last year, the US actor lost his libel case against the publisher of The Sun over an article that labelled him a "wife beater".
Mr Depp asked the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge the ruling.
But on Thursday, a judge refused his application and said his appeal had "no real prospect of success".
What was the original ruling?
The Sun's article, published in April 2018, was the focus of a three-week trial in July last year.
The 57-year-old sued News Group Newspapers (NGN) - the publisher of The Sun - over the accusation that he was violent towards Ms Heard, but the newspaper maintained its article was accurate.
The Hollywood star's libel claim was dismissed by Mr Justice Nicol, who found The Sun's accusation to be "substantially true" and ruled in the publisher's favour.
The judge found Mr Depp, 57, had assaulted Ms Heard, 34, on a dozen occasions and put her in "fear for her life" three times.
The verdict was not made public until November.
What happened with Depp's appeal?
The US actor asked the Court of Appeal to grant permission for him to challenge the High Court's ruling, with the aim of having its findings overturned and a retrial ordered.
But on Thursday, the court refused permission for Mr Depp to appeal.
Speaking at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Underhill said: "We refuse Mr Depp's application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard.
"We accordingly refuse permission to appeal."