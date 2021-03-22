BBC 'not here to beat Netflix', director general Tim Davie says
BBC director general Tim Davie has said the role of the corporation "is not to beat Netflix".
"We are not going to beat them," Mr Davie told MPs on the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee on Monday.
"We need to do something radically different."
Mr Davie noted his own "healthy paranoia about the sustainability" of the BBC's licence fee funding model, and said the corporation must be "distinctive".
The BBC is currently negotiating with the government about the price of the licence fee from 2022 until its current charter ends in 2027, and Mr Davie conceded that the BBC "has no inalienable right to exist".
'Differently shaped'
The committee is looking into the broadcaster's strategic financial management, income and spending.
The hearing came days after the BBC announced a plan to move some key departments and staff outside London to make the corporation more reflective of the UK.
Mr Davie said: "We are differently shaped [to streaming giants like Netflix]. We always have sat alongside competitors.
"The issue is the BBC needs to be highly distinctive, whether that be Bitesize education provision [or] locally made drama.
"I remain optimistic that we can retain reach and retain our value."
He also said: "We are not trying to make a paid subscription business work.
"We have a different purpose. I'm not running a business for profit, I'm running... an organisation for purpose."
The future of the licence fee is hotly debated. Mr Davie was speaking alongside the BBC's chief financial officer Glyn Isherwood and chief content officer Charlotte Moore.
Last month, the corporation said it would give people over the age of 75 more time to pay the fee due to the pandemic, after ending the system of free TV licences for most people over that age.
Earlier this month, it was announced that BBC Three will return as a fully-fledged TV channel in January 2022, six years after it moved online.
