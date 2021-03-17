Michaela Coel's 'electrifying' I May Destroy You wins at RTS Awards
I May Destroy You star and writer Michaela Coel has won three trophies at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards.
Coel's drama series, based on her real life experience, tells the story of a young London woman trying to piece her life back together following a sexual assault.
Judges called her performance "nothing short of electrifying".
The drama won Coel best female actor, best drama writer and best miniseries.
"Somehow she brought the audience into her head, heart and skin," said the judges.
She fended off competition in the best female actor category from Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glenda Jackson for the dementia drama Elizabeth is Missing.
Meanwhile, Shaun Parkes won best male actor for his "pitch perfect" and "measured" performance in Steve McQueen's Small Axe drama series.
Elsewhere at the online event, hosted by Jonathan Ross, It's A Sin writer Russell T Davies was presented with the award for outstanding achievement. The Welsh screenwriter and TV producer's latest drama series is set amid the Aids crisis of the 1980s.
Davies' work over the last 20 years, which has also included the shows Queer As Folk and Years & Years, was described by the judges as taking "television drama to places it's never been before".
The inaugural comedy entertainment award went to The Ranganation - fronted by Romesh Ranganathan.
It was also a successful evening for Mae Martin who collected two awards, including best breakthrough and best comedy writer for the Channel 4/Netflix comedy-drama Feel Good.
The BBC Three series The Young Offenders won best scripted comedy, while BBC One's In My Skin took the drama series award.
ITV enjoyed success with best daytime programme going to Loose Women and The Masked Singer winning the entertainment award.
Sky dominated the sporting categories, with Michael Holding winning best sports presenter, commentator or pundit, and the channel's "remarkable" Black Lives Matter-centred coverage of the first test between England and the West Indies scored best sports programme.
"The incredible range of programming we have seen across all genres and categories in this uniquely challenging year has been exceptional and a terrific representation of the thriving and constantly innovating television industry we have in the UK," said Kenton Allen, chair of the awards.
Full list of RTS Awards winners:
- Actor (Female): Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Actor (Male): Shaun Parkes - Small Axe
- Arts: Grayson's Art Club
- Breakthrough Award: Mae Martin - Feel Good
- Children's Programme: IRL with Team Charlene
- Comedy Entertainment: The Ranganation
- Comedy Performance (Female): Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam
- Comedy Performance (Male): Youssef Kerkour - Home
- Daytime Programme: Loose Women
- Documentary Series: Once Upon a Time in Iraq
- Drama Series: In My Skin
- Entertainment: The Masked Singer
- Entertainment Performance: Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan - The Big Narstie Show
- Formatted Popular Factual: Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
- History: Damilola: The Boy Next Door
- Live Event: The Third Day: Autumn
- Mini-Series: I May Destroy You
- Presenter: Joe Lycett - The Great British Sewing Bee
- RTS Channel of the Year: BBC One
- Science & Natural History: The Surgeon's Cut.
- Scripted Comedy: The Young Offenders
- Single Documentary: Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
- Single Drama: Elizabeth is Missing
- Soap and Continuing Drama: Casualty
- Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit: Michael Holding
- Sports Programme: England v West Indies 1st Test - Black Lives Matter
- Writer - Comedy: Mae Martin and Joe Hampson - Feel Good
- Writing - Drama: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Judges' Award: Anne Mensah
- Outstanding Achievement Award: Russell T Davies
- Special Award: PACT
