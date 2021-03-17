Roman Kemp praised for 'must watch' male suicide documentary
Radio host Roman Kemp has been widely praised for Our Silent Emergency, a BBC documentary exploring mental health issues and suicide among young men.
Singer Niall Horan, Dick and Dom and other celebrities have joined viewers and critics in applauding the Capital radio presenter's emotional film.
The Telegraph's TV reviewer Michael Hogan saluted Kemp for his "frequently raw" and "deeply candid" documentary.
Kemp was driven to make the film after a friend took his own life last year.
Joe Lyons was Kemp's producer on the Capital breakfast show, which he has fronted since 2017.
In the film, which was on BBC One on Monday and is now on iPlayer, Kemp explored why increasing numbers of young men are taking their own lives.
Prior to the broadcast, the 28-year-old said he hoped it would "show there are ways to reach those who are suffering and need our help".
In the hour-long programme, he travelled around the UK to talk to young men who have lost friends to suicide or have attempted suicide themselves.
He also spoke frankly with his parents - Spandau Ballet star-turned-actor Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman of Pepsi & Shirlie.
Praise for the show has come from Kemp's fellow broadcasters and celebrities as well as critics, viewers and mental health professionals.
"What a truly emotional, thought provoking and well articulated documentary," wrote TV presenters Dick and Dom on Twitter. "You will have helped many."
Singer Tom Grennan called the film "a must watch", while One Direction member Horan said it was both "eye opening and beautiful".
So proud of my mate @romankemp . That was eye opening and beautiful all at the same time. We all must look out for eachother. The two ok rule, always ask twice. #OurSilentEmergency— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 16, 2021
Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills gave "absolute massive respect" to his fellow presenter, while former political advisor Alastair Campbell, who has spoken about his own depression, praised the "really moving" film.
Broadcaster Anneka Rice tweeted that she was "still tearful" after viewing the "deeply affecting" programme.
"Thank you @romankemp for being so open about your personal experience," wrote Rosena Allin-Khan, shadow minister for mental health.
Other Twitter users called the documentary "valuable", "important", "educational" and "inspirational".
And The Telegraph's five-star review said: "This was a powerful look at a mental health emergency that's in danger of scarring a generation."
Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Kemp offered heartfelt thanks "for the lovely words, reviews, articles and messages".
"Please be the hero your friend needs," he continued, going on to pay tribute to Lyons' family.
If you need help, there's advice on who to contact at BBC Advice. Alternatively, call the Samaritans on 116123 or Childline on 0800 1111. Mental health resources are also available at BBC Headroom.
