Grammys 2021: Red carpet in pictures
- Published
The stars have swapped their lockdown comfies for glad rags on "music's biggest night".
R&B singer Lizzo arrived in a strapless, shimmering green dress, on her way to presenting the best new artist award.
"On my way to the function ya'll," she wrote of her look on Instagram.
That best new artist award went to Megan Thee Stallion, who confirmed that the future of rap music is indeed orange.
"I just really wanted to pop. Like, I wanted to look like a Grammy," she said. "So I manifested this."
Taylor Swift had six nominations going into the awards, including an album of the year nod for her lockdown album Folkmore.
In keeping with the album's rural theme, she opted for a Oscar de la Renta dress covered in floral details.
Host and comedian Trevor Noah promised the show wouldn't be "pandemic-y", with some of the biggest nominees and performers in a (socially distanced) tent in Los Angeles - and everyone else tuning in online.
"This isn't a zoom background," he assured viewers in his opening monologue. "My uncle isn't gonna walk behind me naked".
Billie Eilish stylishly matched her bucket hat with her face mask - fashionable yet practical.
She soon changed into something more comfortable to dance on top of a car during her performance of the ballad Everything I Wanted.
The set replicated her self-directed video for the song, which is up for both record and song of the year.
Harry Styles brought a selection of pastel-coloured feather boas to the ceremony, where he won best pop vocal performance for his summer anthem Watermelon Sugar.
He said the song was written on a "day off in Nashville" - but does it really count as a day off if you end up writing an international hit single?
You can do anything at the Grammys but lay off DaBaby's green suede shoes.
The colourfully-suited rapper has been nominated in four categories, including best record for Rockstar. He also performed with Dua Lipa, during her medley of the hits Levitating and Don't Start Now.
Indie singer-songwriter and LA local Phoebe Bridgers was up for best new artist; and she took the chance to make a great first impression with this embroidered skeleton dress.
It's a fancier version of the long-sleeved T-shirt she's worn throughout the promotional campaign for her album of the year nominee, Punisher.
Asked by reporters what she'd do if she won, she replied: "I mean, you know… very Covid-ish. Go and have an orange juice in my house with my mom."
Dua Lipa is up for three of the night's biggest prizes: album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.
After walking the red carpet with her manager, Ben Mawson, the British-Kosovan star performed a medley of her hits Levitating and Don't Start Now.
Doja Cat was also nominated for best new artist and she rolled into the awards in a fitted motorcycle jacket.
"I like something that's out there," she told reporters. "I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do."
It could get chilly on the freeway later.
US singer-songwriting queen H.E.R turned up in the colour of kings - purple.
She is nominated for song of the year for I Can't Breathe, which was written in response to George Floyd's death in police custody last year.
"I wanted to talk about the pain that only the black community experiences," she said.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.