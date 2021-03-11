Amol Rajan joins Radio 4's Today programme line-up
The BBC's media editor, Amol Rajan, is to join the presenting line-up of Radio 4's Today programme.
He will become the fifth presenter of the station's flagship news show, alongside Mishal Husain, Nick Robinson, Martha Kearney and Justin Webb.
In a statement, Rajan described Today as "one of the most powerful institutions in British journalism".
He is the first new presenter to be appointed since the departure of John Humphrys in September 2019.
For the last 18 months, the programme has continued with four hosts, supplemented by occasional cover presenters such as Sarah Smith and Simon Jack.
Rajan will continue in his role as the BBC's media editor, but will step down from presenting Radio 4's The Media Show later this year.
The broadcaster started his career as a researcher on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, and went on to become the editor of The Independent newspaper, before joining the BBC in 2016.
'Don't screw up'
BBC Director of News Fran Unsworth said: "Amol conducts interviews with sharpness and grace, and I'm delighted we'll be able to showcase that to the widest possible audience."
Rajan said: "Today is one of the most powerful institutions in British journalism; and the prevailing winds of our time make its job, and influence, yet more vital. It has a world-class team, both on and off air, under strong and effective new leadership.
"My aim is just to do them, and our listeners, proud. I've no intention of trying to reinvent news, and think the best thing is to keep it simple. Be fair, get to the truth, and don't screw up."
The Today programme's current editor, Owenna Griffiths, was appointed last summer, taking over from Sarah Sands.
Rajan will also front a new two-part royal documentary, as well as his own interview series on BBC Two.
The programme will see him talking high-profile guests who shape society today, such as business leaders, tech bosses and cultural influencers.
The corporation said Rajan would "bring his trademark insight and flair" to the show.
The royal documentary has the working title of The Princes & The Press, and will explore how The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have charted very different courses in their relationship with the media.
"Our deep, extensive reporting on the royals has uncovered some remarkable stories, on a subject of global - and growing - fascination," said Rajan.
The series will be accompanied by a Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds which will provide deeper analysis of various different aspects of the story.
