Bafta Film Awards 2021: The nominations in full
- Published
This year's Bafta Film Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony without a live audience on 11 April. Here are the nominations.
Best film
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British film
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Leading actress
- Bukky Bakray - Rocks
- Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku - His House
- Alfre Woodard - Clemency
Leading actor
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
- Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
- Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Supporting actress
- Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali - Rocks
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Supporting actor
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim - Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...
- Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Director
- Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks - Sarah Gavron
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Bukky Bakray
- Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
- Conrad Khan
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)
- Limbo - Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
- Moffie - Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
- Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
- Saint Maud - Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Film not in the English language
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
Animated film
- Onward
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Original screenplay
- Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank - Jack Fincher
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
- Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Adapted screenplay
- The Dig - Moira Buffini
- The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Original score
- Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari - Emile Mosseri
- News of the World - James Newton Howard
- Promising Young Woman - Anthony Willis
- Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
- Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
- The Mauritanian - Alwin H Küchler
- News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
Costume design
- Ammonite - Michael O'Connor
- The Dig - Alice Babidge
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
- Mank - Trish Summerville
Editing
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Production design
- The Dig - Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
- The Father - Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- News of the World - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Rebecca - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Make-up and hair
- The Dig - Jenny Shircore
- Hillbilly Elegy - Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
- Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier
Best sound
- Greyhound - nominees TBC
- News of the World - Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
- Nomadland - Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
- Soul - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
- Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
Best special visual effects
- Greyhound - Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
- The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
- The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
- Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Best casting
- Calm With Horses - Shaheen Baig
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Alexa L Fogel
- Minari - Julia Kim
- Promising Young Woman - Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
- Rocks - Lucy Pardee
British short film
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present
British short animation
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Song of A Lost Boy
Outstanding Contribution
- TBC
