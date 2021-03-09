Bafta Film Awards 2021: Stars await nominations amid diversity push
The film world is awaiting Tuesday's nominations for the Bafta film awards, amid efforts to make the line-up more diverse after an outcry last year.
Last year's nominations sparked criticism over the all-white acting nominees and lack of female directors.
Big changes have been made for this year including the introduction of a longlist system in a bid to increase viewership of all the submitted films.
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Mank and Promising Young Woman are in the mix.
The nominations will be announced at 14:00 GMT, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony without a live audience on 11 April.
'Watershed moment'
Following a seven-month review into the lack of diversity last year, Bafta has said it has introduced more than 120 changes to its voting, membership and campaigning processes.
They include the introduction of a new longlist round of voting, the expansion of the outstanding British film field to 10 nominations, and increasing all four acting categories and best director to six nominees in an attempt to ensure greater diversity.
Bafta's review was led by its chair Krishnendu Majumdar, who described it as "a watershed moment for Bafta".
Film committee chair Marc Samuelson added: "One of the key issues raised time and time again... was that too much deserving work was not being seen. The changes we are implementing are designed to ensure these films are seen and judged on merit alone."
The contenders
The longlists, which were revealed last month, saw Aaron Sorkin's Vietnam War-era courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 lead the way, being named in 15 categories.
Mank, which follows screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz and the development of the screenplay for Citizen Kane, was longlisted in 14 categories. Gary Oldman's leading performance saw him included in the best actor longlist, alongside stars like Riz Ahmed and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Promising Young Woman - starring Carey Mulligan as a woman who tests how far men will go when they think she's blind drunk - got 13 longlist mentions. The British star, who won best actress at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards, could go up against the likes of Frances McDormand and Viola Davis when the final Bafta nominations are revealed.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, the British actor who has gone from ITV's Vera to playing Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, was among five actors to land an early nomination last week for the Rising Star award.
Bafta Awards 2021 best picture longlist:
- Another Round
- Da 5 Bloods
- The Dig
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami…
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The White Tiger
Best actor longlist:
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Kingsley Ben-Adir - One Night In Miami
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Ralph Fiennes - The Dig
- Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
- Tom Hanks - News of the World
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Cosmo Jarvis - Calm With Horses
- Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods
- Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
- LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
- John David Washington - Malcolm & Marie
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Best actress longlist:
- Amy Adams - Hillbilly Elegy
- Bukky Bakray - Rocks
- Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things
- Morfydd Clark - Saint Maud
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Julia Garner - The Assistant
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Sophia Loren - The Life Ahead
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
- Wunmi Mosaku - His House
- Kate Winslet - Ammonite
- Alfre Woodard - Clemency
- Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie
