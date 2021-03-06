Coming 2 America: Will Gompertz reviews sequel starring Eddie Murphy ★★☆☆☆

There are periods when the film rises above its laboured and predictable script to recapture some of the warmth and wit of the original, which itself was a fun film rather than a great movie. There's a subtle visual gag towards the end when a groom-to-be is seen wearing stone-washed jeans that hark back to those worn by Murphy in '88. That said, the only rah-rah skirts to be seen in this 80s nostalgia-fest were in the occasionally-inserted clips from the original film that act as a back story catch-up for newcomers, and a source of fond memories for old-timers.