Dr Seuss; Six books to be withdrawn
- Published
Six Dr Seuss books will no longer be published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves the author's legacy has said.
Among the six titles are And to Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot's Pool an On Beyond Zebra!
"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr Seuss Enterprises said in a statement.
It said the decision was made after consultatiing experts and teachers.
"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broaderplan to ensure Dr Seuss Enterprises' catalogue represents and supports all communities and families."