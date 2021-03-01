Golden Globe Awards 2021: Virtual ceremony gets under way
- Published
The Golden Globe Awards are under way, with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosting proceedings from Los Angeles and New York.
The ceremony, which recognises excellence in film and television, is being held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first major event of awards season, and often a good indicator of which films will go on to Oscar glory.
Mank, Nomadland and The Father are among this year's most nominated films.
Top nominated films
- Mank - 6 nominations
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 5
- The Father - 4
- Nomadland - 4
- Promising Young Woman - 4
Top nominated TV shows
- The Crown - 6 nominations
- Schitt's Creek - 5
- Ozark - 4
- The Undoing - 4
- The Great - 3
- Ratched - 3
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Promising Young Woman are also recognised in multiple categories.
Chloe Zhao, Regina King and Emerald Fennell are all nominated for best director, meaning there's a good chance of a female winner - which would be the first in the category since Barbra Streisand in 1982.
Speaking before the ceremony, King said: "This was another year of powerful work from women with strong voices, so it feels good, and I hope this is the beginning of a true shift."
On the TV side, The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Ozark, The Undoing, The Great and Ratched have the most Globe nominations. There could also be wins for Ted Lasso, Normal People and The Queen's Gambit.
British nominees in the TV categories include John Boyega, Hugh Grant, Matthew Rhys and Jodie Comer, while Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin both have nods for The Crown.
The film categories are even more crowded with Brits - Vanessa Kirby, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Riz Ahmed, James Corden, Daniel Kaluuya and Gary Oldman are among the contenders.
Former Saturday Night Live stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have returned to hosting duties this year, but they are in New York and Los Angeles respectively, marking the first time the Golden Globes have been bicoastal.
Throughout the ceremony, there will be guest award presenters including Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Salma Hayek and Jamie Lee Curtis. But the nominees will mostly dial in.
The nominees and winners are voted for by the 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of international journalists based in California.
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.