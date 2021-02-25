Lady Gaga's dog-walker shot and bulldogs stolen
Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen on Wednesday night, after a gunman shot her dog-walker in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
A male suspect fired a semi-automatic handgun at the dog-walker, named in US media reports as Ryan Fischer, before making off with the dogs.
The victim was transported to hospital in an unknown condition, Los Angeles Police confirmed to the BBC.
Lady Gaga has offered a reward for the return of her dogs, Koji and Gustav.
A third bulldog, named Miss Asia ran away and was later recovered by police.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is currently in Rome working on a new Ridley Scott film, Gucci.
Her press representative said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bulldogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com with "no questions asked".
High price
Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are searching for a "possible suspect" who fled the scene in a white vehicle from North Sierra Bonita Avenue towards Hollywood Boulevard.
It is not clear whether Lady Gaga's dogs were specifically targeted in the attack.
French Bulldogs are sought-after breeds in the US, with healthy puppies selling for an average of $2,000 (£1.400). Those with exceptional breeding history can fetch as much as $10,000 (£7,060).
Gaga is known to be extremely protective of her dogs, who have accompanied her to the American Music Awards and her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime show.
Miss Asia even has an official Instagram account.
