Hit TV show Frasier to be revived after 20 years
The hit 1990s US TV show Frasier, which starred Kelsey Grammer as a pedantic psychiatrist with his own radio show, is set to return.
Grammer confirmed the show's revival saying: "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane."
There has been no confirmation that other members of the original cast will also return.
Frasier remains one of the US's most successful TV sitcoms.
It ran for 11 seasons - between 1993 and 2004 - and won 37 Emmy Awards, including five for best comedy series.
"There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered," David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said.
The series is set to be aired on the new streaming service Paramount+, although no date has been given for when audiences might expect to be able to watch it.
Dr Frasier Crane first appeared in another hit TV show, "Cheers", and the spin-off series charted his return to his hometown of Seattle to care for his cranky father, played by John Mahoney who died in 2018.
The show also followed Frasier's relationships with his brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce, English housekeeper Daphne Moon, played by Jane Leeves, and Frasier's producer Roz Doyle, played by Peri Gilpin. It is not known if they will return.
In January, it was announced that another hit show from the 1990s, Sex and the City, would also be returning.