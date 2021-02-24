Van Gogh Paris painting goes on public display for first time
- Published
A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene has gone on display for the first time after spending more than 100 years behind closed doors.
A street scene in Montmartre has been in the private collection of a French family since it was painted in 1887.
Sotheby's estimate it to fetch up to 8 million euros (£6.88m) when it is sold at auction next month.
The BBC's Lucy Williamson suggested it would be "a bargain" if it went for that conservative price.
"It could have been painted this morning," she said of the "absolutely incredible" work. "The colours are so bright."
The painting will be displayed at Sotheby's auction houses in Paris, Amsterdam and Hong Kong ahead of its sale.
It is one of a series of works Van Gogh created while he was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital in 1886 and 1887.
Montmartre was still semi-rural at the time, as shown by the windmill that features prominently behind some perambulating locals.
The famous Sacré-Cœur church that dominates the area now was under construction at the time of the Dutch artist's visit.
Van Gogh left Paris in 1888 and moved to the south of France. He later shot himself and died near Paris in July 1890.
According to Sotheby's, the painting has been seen in catalogues but has never been on public display until now.
"The appearance on the market of a work of this calibre, and from such an iconic series, is undoubtedly a major event," said Sotheby's.
