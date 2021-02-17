Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page cast in Dungeons & Dragons movie
Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been cast in the lead role for the film adaptation of fantasy board game Dungeons & Dragons, reports say.
The actor sent hearts aflutter as the mysterious Duke of Hastings opposite Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama.
He will now join the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith in the new fantasy adventure.
Dungeons & Dragons began as a table-top role-playing game in the 1970s.
It has since spawned video games, an animated TV show and several movie attempts.
This time around, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley - who previously worked on movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Game Night - will direct and write the script, based on a draft by Michael Gilio, according to outlets including Variety and Hollywood Reporter.
British-Zimbabwean actor Page was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on Bridgerton, which Netflix announced last month had become its "biggest series ever".
As a result he is very much in demand, and will also guest host US sketch show Saturday Night Live this weekend.
'A smart, headstrong young woman'
Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed that when the popular Regency-era period drama, inspired by Julia Quinn's novels, returns for a second series, the main plotline will centre around a new female lead played by Sex Education and Broadchurch star Simone Ashley.
Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton.— Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2021
Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included. ` pic.twitter.com/xdVilOjL4Y
The British actress will feature as Kate Sharma opposite Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey.
Her character is described as "a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools - Anthony Bridgerton very much included."
