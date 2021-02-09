Supremes co-founder and singer Mary Wilson dies aged 76
- Published
Mary Wilson, who co-founded The Supremes and remained a member of the group until they split up, has died at the age of 76.
The singer's death was announced by her publicist Jay Schwartz but the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
The Supremes were known for hits such as You Can't Hurry Love and Stop! In the Name of Love.
The group was founded in Detroit as The Primettes in 1959, when Wilson was 15 years old.
Wilson was an original member of the group alongside Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Barbara Martin.
Martin left the group before they became successful, and The Supremes continued as a trio.
The group disbanded following Wilson's 1977 departure.
Just two days before her death, Wilson uploaded a video on YouTube announcing that she was working on releasing new solo material.
The founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy, said in a statement: "I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes.
"The Supremes were always known as the 'sweethearts of Motown.' Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others."
He added: "I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed."
This is a breaking news story. Further updates to follow