Celeste gets a number one album, Golden Globe nomination and Super Bowl ad
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
Celeste has become the first British female artist to top the chart with their debut album since 2015.
The singer beat competition from rapper Fredo and indie songwriter Arlo Parks to reach number one with her sumptuous, soulful record Not My Muse.
Earlier this week, she received a a Golden Globe nomination for Hear My Voice, which features in the Aaron Sorkin film The Trial Of The Chicago 7.
"This has done the world of good for me," said the Brighton-based singer.
"It means a lot for this music to get heard in this way. I can't wait to make more and hopefully I'll see you at all the shows."
Born in LA but raised in Essex and Brighton, Celeste's career has been on an upward trajectory since she won the BBC Sound of 2020 last January.
The following month, she wowed the Brits with a stripped-back performance of her signature song, Strange, echoing Adele's career-changing rendition of Someone Like You in 2011.
She was later picked to soundtrack the 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert. This weekend, she will sing the lullaby Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star in a Super Bowl ad for Inspiration4, an all-civilian charity space mission.
The song will be released as a single immediately afterwards.
While fans clamoured for her album, the 26-year-old held fire, using the unusual circumstances of 2020 to refine her music.
"Being in solitude helped me to get back in touch with my thoughts and feelings," she told the BBC last month.
"I think, in the process of doing that, I found my true voice again and felt comfortable to let that be heard."
The star, whose husky, soulful voice has been compared to Nina Simone and Billie Holiday, won rave reviews when her album was released last week.
The Independent said Not Your Muse would "lure you back time and time again", while MusicOMH said it marked the arrival of "an artist who's going to be around for years to come".
Listeners agreed, sending the record straight to number one - the first time a British female artist has reached that position with their debut album since Jess Glynne's I Cry When I Laugh six years ago.
Celeste is also the first winner of the BBC's annual Sound Of... list to reach number one since Years & Years in 2015.
In the singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo clung on to the top spot for a fourth week, racking up 69,000 chart sales this week, including 8.3 million streams.
The song sold more than twice as many as its nearest competitor, Nathan Evans' viral sea shanty smash, Wellerman.
Following Captain Sir Tom Moore's death this week at the age of 100, sales and streams of his charity single You'll Never Walk Alone surged 1864%, said the Official Charts Company.
However the song did not sell enough copies to make the official Top 100.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.