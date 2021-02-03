Golden Globes 2021: Three female directors make history in nominations
Three women have been nominated for best director at this year's Golden Globe awards - the first time more than one has been shortlisted in a year.
Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloe Zhao are recognised for Promising Young Woman, One Night in Miami and Nomadland respectively.
Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and James Corden are among the British stars up for acting awards.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 28 February.
Tina Fey will host from New York, while co-host Amy Poehler will be in Los Angeles.
Presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globes recognise both films and television shows.
