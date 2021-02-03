Golden Globes 2021: The full list of film and TV nominations
The best film and TV shows and stars of the past year have been recognised in the nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards.
The winners will be revealed on 28 February. Here is the list of the nominees:
Best motion picture - drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Best director - motion picture
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best screenplay - motion picture
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best motion picture - animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best motion picture - foreign language
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (France)
Best original score - motion picture
- Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- The Midnight Sky - Alexandre Desplat
- News of the World - James Newton Howard
- Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
- Tenet - Ludwig Göransson
Best original song - motion picture
- Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead
- Speak Now - One Night in Miami
- Tigress & Tweed - The US vs Billie Holiday
Best TV series - drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best actress in a drama series
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt's Creek
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best limited series or TV movie
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV movie
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Best actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV movie
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Cecil B DeMille Award - Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award - Norman Lear
