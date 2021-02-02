Festivals could be 'as safe as Sainbury's'
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
Festivals have the potential to be "as safe as Sainsbury's", despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, MPs have been told.
Rowan Cannon, director of festival organisers Wild Rumpus, said that while large events like Glastonbury have been cancelled, smaller-scale shows could go ahead with the right measures in place.
"The idea that the festivals can't go ahead and be socially-distanced is inaccurate," she told the House of Commons Culture Select Committee, which is examining the live music sector.
Cannon urged MPs to consider the diversity of the UK's festival scene, which includes everything from boutique, location-specific events to "80,000 20-year-olds in a field".
She noted that the two festivals she organises - Just So in Cheshire and Timber in South Derbyshire - could easily protect their audiences amid the pandemic.
"They're both a capacity of around 5,000. They both have vast sites of about 100 acres," she explained.
"We can absolutely adapt our programming, put infrastructure in place, [and] change the way that we do things, to enable something to happen with social distancing in place."
By contrast, the organiser of the Notting Hill Carnival said this year's event could not take place if social distancing remained in place.
"It would be very difficult to hold Carnival in its traditional format on the streets with social distancing in place," said Matthew Phillip.
"It would be devastating for a second year in a row."
He added that Carnival would continue in some format, no matter what the situation is in August.
"Carnival means too much to too many people for us to simply ignore it so we would always try to find a way of celebrating Carnival for its artistry and what it means to the community," he said.
Philip said the event was "resilient" but called for clear guidance on how to proceed.
He observed that "there is a risk of ending up with something that is not managed" if the festival is cancelled, but smaller venues are allowed to open under a relaxation of coronavirus measures.
Up to two million people usually attend Carnival so if there are "five or six or 10 premises which have got loud music playing, it could potentially pose some risks".
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.