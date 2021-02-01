Dustin Diamond: Saved by the Bell star dies aged 44
Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond has died from cancer, his representative has said.
The 44-year-old was best known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers in the popular 1990s US sitcom about a group of high school friends and their headmaster.
He had recently completed a first round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with lung cancer last month.
His condition had swiftly deteriorated over the past week, his agent said.
Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons from 1989 to 1993 and was a global hit series.
Diamond reprised his role in follow-up series Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years. But he did not appear in the recent revival series.
The American was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.