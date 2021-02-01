George Clooney helps Eddie Izzard complete 31-day marathon challenge
- Published
Comedian Eddie Izzard has completed her 31-day virtual marathon run by raising over £200k for charity.
Speaking from her treadmill after Sunday's double marathon, she said she felt "very honoured" by the support.
The livestreamed runs, held across different virtual cities, are part of her Make Humanity Great Again goodwill initiative.
Actor George Clooney helped Izzard cross the finish line in London and urged people to stay Covid-safe.
"Remember, we're almost through this everybody, hang tight!" he said.
"Wear a mask, stay distanced, we're almost there."
Gatecrasher interruption
The Hollywood star joined a host of celebrities including Russell Brand, Michael Palin, Dame Judi Dench and Ewan McGregor, who supported Izzard through video calls during her daily runs.
The comic's day 24 run through a virtual Brussels, in conversation with Radio X DJ Chris Moyles, ended in dramatic fashion when gatecrashers attempted to enter the studio - threatening the Covid-secure bubble.
"Please, please you have to go, I am sorry. Do not... it is Covid-safe, please stay out," said Izzard.
"Two guys tried to get in, we've got the doors open to let the air in from inside and they came in!" she told a concerned looking Moyles.
A dramatic ending to a very tough marathon 24. It’s hard enough for @eddieizzard as it is without having to contend with gatecrashers. Thanks to @ChrisMoyles for your support #MakeHumanityGreatAgain Please donate at https://t.co/rKmg6kjyGW - the Beekeepers pic.twitter.com/lZqpXzo9s5— Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) January 24, 2021
Crowdfunding initiative
Many of the runs were followed by stand-up comedy sets, also livestreamed for charity.
Izzard, who recently revealed she now uses she/her pronouns, launched her crowdfunded Make Humanity Great Again campaign in a call for unity.
She said: "There is too much talk of division in the world. Too much talk designed to pull us apart. In my life I try to look for the opposite - to look for what brings us together, which helps make us all stronger."
Charities that will benefit include Fareshare, Walking With the Wounded, Care International, United to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and the Covenant House homelessness shelter in New York.
The month-long marathon pledge is not Izzard's first fundraising effort through distance running.
She completed 43 marathons in 51 days for BBC Sport Relief in 2009, before running 27 marathons in 27 days across South Africa for the charity in 2016.
Last February, she managed 29 marathons in 29 days, one in each European capital, plus a final additional date in London, raising £140,000 for charity.
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk