Royal family documentary briefly resurfaces online
- Published
A documentary about the Royal Family, which was shown more than 50 years ago before being locked away, has been removed from YouTube.
Richard Cawston's BBC film, Royal Family, was first broadcast in 1969, and followed the family for a year.
The feature re-appeared online earlier this month, but was taken down on Thursday "due to a copyright claim".
Interest in the feature was renewed after it appeared as a plotline in a recent episode of The Crown.
The Netflix drama is now into its third series, starring Olivia Colman as the Queen.
Royal enthusiasts could, for a few weeks of lockdown at least, watch the archive documentary via a video on a YouTube account under the name Philip Strangeways.
According to The Huffington Post it received almost 10,000 views again online this month before being removed.
What was in the film?
Royal Family was initially viewed by more than 350 million people at the original time of airing, and was then reportedly locked away in the archive by Royal decree.
The film gave an insight into the family's private life, with footage including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and their children enjoying a barbecue at their Scottish home at Balmoral.
Prince Charles is also seen water-skiing, while a young Prince Edward asks his mother for an ice cream.
The family also welcome the British Olympic team, and have lunch with then-US President, Richard Nixon; as well as undertaking a tour of South America.
