Call My Agent! Will Gompertz reviews Netflix's French comedy drama series ★★★★★

The scriptwriting is very good, a fine example of the less-is-more school of creating recognisable fictional worlds. The characters are so well observed that we can identify with them as rounded people to whom we can relate. Their personalities ring true, their motives logical, if often questionable. You don't need thousands of words when Hicham's casual glance towards Andréa establishes tone, atmosphere and plot line. The only question you're asking yourself is who is going to insult whom first.